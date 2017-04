Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after car windows were smashed in Accommodation Road over the weekend.

According to Police, a green Suzuki Swift parked on Accommodation Road had its front and driver’s side windows smashed overnight on Saturday April 22 - Sunday April 23.

If you have any information in connection with the incident please call Lincolnshire Police on 101 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.