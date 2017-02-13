Calling all writers and poets over the age of 50

Age UK Lindsey is inviting people aged 50 and over and living in Lincolnshire to put pen to paper and get creative.

This week, the charity launches its annual Writing and Poetry competition.

Creative writers are being asked to submit a poem or story up to 1,750 words for this free competition.

With six titles to choose from, there is something to inspire everyone.

This year’s titles are: Awestruck; A walk in the woods; Formal dress required; First love; The festival or New Year’s Eve 2099.

The closing date for entries is Friday, April 21.

Head down to the Market Rasen Age UK Lindsey shop in the town’s Queen Street to pick up an entry form.

Alternatively, log on to the charity’s website at www.ageuk.org.uk/lindsey to download a form and to get further information.

Last year saw more than 30 entries from across the Lindsey area, with Ann Duncan being named the county winner.

Ann’s story ‘Deja Vu - the end of childhood’ is also available to read on the Age UK website.