Burglars targeted house ‘just 24 hours after the occupant passed away’

Burglars targeted a house in the Fulstow area last night (Monday), just one day after the elderly resident who lived in the house passed away.

The incident happened at around 11pm last night and it is currently unclear what, if anything, was stolen.

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that there have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.

If you witnessed anything suspicious in the Fulstow late yesterday evening, call police on 101 and quote incident number 479 of April 24.

• More information will be available on this incident in due course.