Brookenby man’s court case discontinued

The trial of a Brookenby man accused of sending an indecent, obscene or menacing message on social media has been discontinued.

Michael Chambers, 39, of Swinhope Road in Brookenby, was told the case was discontinued when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

As previously reported, Mr Chambers had been accused of sending the message on September 19. He was arrested the following day, and subsequently charged.

Mr Chambers protested his innocence throughout the case, and the case was discontinued at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on November 11.