‘Booming’ Horncastle economy lured new business

Horncastle’s booming local economy and a high demand for homes were two of the factors behind a leading estate agent opening a new office in the town.

Pygott & Crone says the new office - based in High Street - will meet increasing demand for sales and lettings services in the area.

The company’s arrival in Horncastle has created five new jobs and is the Lincolnshire-based agency’s 12th office in the county.

Kevin Scrupps, director at Pygott & Crone, said: “We’re delighted to have opened in Horncastle. We’re very familiar with the local area, with offices in nearby Lincoln, Sleaford and Boston.

“Horncastle is a thriving market town, steeped in history and close to Lincoln and the Lincolnshire coastline and we know that we can help promote the property market’s growth here. Horncastle seemed like the perfect opportunity to expand the business with a booming local economy and a high demand for those looking to buy in the area.”

The arrival of a leading company has been welcomed by residents, particularly after the closure of some established shops in the town centre area.

Paul Turner, of Boston Road, said: “If Horncastle is going to thrive, it needs new businesses.

“We can’t just rely on charity shops bringing people in.

“I think it is a good thing that an estate agent has opened up - and created new jobs.

“It showsthey are confident about the future of the Horncastle area.”

Pygott & Crone stress the new office will offer the latest technology.

Mr Scrupps added: “The industry is becoming more digitally focused and customers have adapted to this technology.

“It’s easier for buyers to view properties online but, at some point, they will need support and need to see an agent with the appropriate knowledge and expertise.

“We use state-of-the-art digital screens to give our customers an interactive experience. We have recently won national awards based on our customer service and we look forward to bringing this core value to the Horncastle area.”