Books a plenty at Coningsby primary school

Pupils at Coningsby St Michael Primary School are celebrating after raising hundreds of pounds at a ‘Ready, Steady, Read’ event organised by Usborne Books at Home.

In June, children in classes from Reception to Year 6 read as many books as possible and were sponsored by their friends and families.

Staff, including assistant headteacher Jenny Hutchinson, provided support and working alongside Sarah Singleton from Usborne, created an exciting vibe around school which had fantastic results.

The children raised an impressive £604.22 and Sarah was able to add an additional £362.

The ‘Ready, Steady, Read’ scheme is aimed at encouraging a love of books with as many children as possible. A way of doing this is by rewarding schools who raise large sums of money with additional free books.

As a result of the impressive efforts at St Michael’s, Sarah returned to the school earlier this month and delivered five boxes of books.

Sarah explained: “Over £1,000 worth of books were presented to the extremely excited children.

“The school took advantage of some great special offers to bump up their book order even further and the library has had a significant boost!

“Working with local schools to help raise money to get new books is one of the most rewarding aspects of my job.

“Mrs Hutchinson and the children at Coningsby Primary School did an incredible job and I’m so pleased to have been able to support them in expanding their school library.

If you are interested in having a ‘Ready, Steady, Read’ event, contact Sarah Singleton on 07900 698893.