Biggest choir set to be the grand finale for Horncastle festival

Linking to the four corners of the world, the first half of the second Horncastle Art and Music Festival is going down a storm in St Mary’s Church.

The Upstagers opened the event on Saturday with their rehearsal for Jungle Book and the Choral Society played to a packed audience in the evening.

Bunting and flags adorn the church and surrounding area and on Sunday Radio Lincolnshire’s Pirate Gold paid a visit.

“One of the highlights is the Big World map inside the church,” said festival organiser Lynn Urbanowicz.

“Europe is very popular, but residents have been to less popular destinations including Ascension Island, Arctic Circle and Falklands.

“Please come along during the rest of the week and bring postcards or photos of where you have been to add to the map.”

The festival continues until Saturday, when the climax will be a family fun day from 10am to 4pm.

Lynn added: “We hope as many people as possible will come along and spot the flags on the longest ever bunting created, or relax and listen to live music throughout the day, or join in the Big Choir, when, at 2.50pm the challenge is to create the largest ever choir and sing the Hallelujah Chorus.”

A programme of all the events is available.