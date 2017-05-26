Ant and Dec super-fan from Sleaford gets surprise visit from her idols

An Ant and Dec super-fan from Sleaford has described the ‘incredible’ and ‘surreal’ moment she met her idols.

The Saturday Night Takeaway stars surprised 25-year-old Rebecca Grice after best friend Katie Holmes nominated her to win the ‘Suzuki Surprise’.

Rebecca Grice (right) with best friend Katie Holmes and Rebecca's cardboard cut-outs of Ant and Dec.

Sleaford Rugby Club secretary Rebecca, who is such a huge fan she has cardboard cut-outs of the duo she brings out on her birthday, believed she was being interviewed by ITV Calendar for a piece on women’s rugby in the run-up to the competition’s world cup.

However, after the interview she left her house for follow-up interviews at the club’s playing field but was met by the sound of a horn beeping at her.

It was then the duo jumped out of the Suzuki and whisked her away for a quick car journey before they went to Sleaford Rugby Club and surprised her team mates.

Rebecca told The Standard: “I don’t say I’ve got an obsession with them, I just say it’s a very big like towards them.

“I must have screamed down the whole village when it happened because the neighbours on the other side heard me.

“It’s been my dream to meet them and my best friend made it happen. It was incredible. It was the most insane, incredible surreal day of my entire life.”

The duo took part in some rugby training at the club and also donated £1,000 and a signed shirt and rugby ball.

However, when the car is cleaned out the pair might find a suprise - as Rebecca’s Players’ Player Award was left in it by mistake. She is now hoping it is returned with the addition of two special signatures!

Rebecca, who works at her parents pub The Old Coach House, in North Kyme, is also involved in a number of other voluntary roles including treasurer of the Woodhall Sharks and welfare officer for Skegness and District Running Club.

She has volunteered for the NSPCC for almost two years.

This weekend she will be in Liverpool for a series of marathon events.

For more, see next week’s Sleaford Standard.