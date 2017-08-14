100 tonnes of straw on fire in Miningsby near Horncastle

Fire crews from Horncastle and Spilsby attended 100 tonnes of baled straw on fire in Blacksmith Road, Miningsby near Horncastle last night (Sunday, August 13).

Crews were at the scene at around 10.36pm and fire crews said that the straw being allowed to burn out under supervision of the Horncastle crew.

The surrounding area was also being damped down using two hose reels.

The fire was continuing to burn throughout the night, under supervision of the crew and Woodhall Spa fire crew also ended up being in attendance to assist.