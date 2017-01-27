Wildlife topic at Woodhall Spa Inner Wheel

Wildlife enthusiast Steve Lovell was welcomed as speaker to the January meeting of the Inner Wheel of Woodhall Spa.

He showed members some fabulous pictures of Lincolnshire wildlife, taken at various reserves around the county and made everyone realise how lucky they are to live in such a diverse region of the country.

The Inner Wheel holds its meetings on the first Wednesday of the month, in The Abbey Lodge Inn on Tattershall Road, starting at 7.30pm.

Club members are willing to give their time to help Woodhall Spa Rotary Club in its efforts to raise money, for charity, with their own charity fundraising also on-going.

This year’s president Ruth Sharples’ main charity is St Barnabas Hospice in Lincoln.