What happened this day in history, August 16

1743 - The earliest prize-ring code of boxing rules was formulated by Jack Broughton. The rules outlawed head-butting, gouging and kicking.

1897 - The Tate Gallery in London was opened, endowed by sugar merchant Henry Tate.

1898 - The rollercoaster was patented by Edwin Prescott.

1927 - Wembley Stadium was sold for greyhound racing.

1930 - The first British Empire Games were opened in Canada. The competition became known as the British Empire and Commonwealth Games in 1954 and then the British Commonwealth Games, in 1970.

1952 - Thirty-four people died after a flooding devastated the north Devon village of Lynmouth.

1960 - British rule came to an end in Cyprus, when it was declared a Republic.

1962 - Original Beatles drummer Pete Best was officially sacked. He was replaced by Ringo Starr, who had been playing at Butlins in Skegness.

1977 - Elvis Presley died of a heart attack at the age of 42.

2003 - Notorious former Ugandan dictator, Idi Amin, died in exile.