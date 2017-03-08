What happened this day in history

1702 - Queen Anne came to the throne after William III died in a riding accident.

1817 - The New York Stock Exchange was founded.

1910 - The first pilot’s licences were issued to an Englishman, JTC Moore Brabazon, and a French woman, Elise Deroche.

1917 - The February Revolution began in the Russian city of Petrograd (St Petersburg).

1946 - Bananas arrived in Covent Garden for the first time since the outbreak of war.

1957 - Egypt re-opened the Suez Canal after the Suez Crisis.

1966 - Nelson’s Pillar in Dublin was destroyed by a bomb.

1974 – Charles de Gaulle Airport opened in Paris.

1978 - The first radio episode of ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’, by Douglas Adams, was transmitted on BBC Radio 4.

1979 - Philips demonstrated the compact disc publicly for the first time.

2001 - The wreckage of Donald Campbell’s Bluebird was brought to the surface 34 years after it crashed at Coniston water, killing the speed ace.