Thimbleby group all aboard for Spalding

Members of the Thimbleby Afternoon Tea group and their guests enjoyed a hugely successful day out at Springfields in Spalding.

The shoppers left the village by coach at 10am returning heavily laden with essential Christmas shopping late in the afternoon.

Thimbleby Afternoon Tea is open to local people of all ages and meets monthly in the village hall for tea, cakes and friendship.

The cost of the annual trip is met by collections throughout the year and modest contributions by the extra passengers on the day.

The next Afternoon Tea will take place on February 22 at 2pm , when everybody is welcome to attend. Call Jeanne on 01507 523378 for more information.