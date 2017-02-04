Striding out on Skegness to Horncastle walking race

Horncastle News reader Andy Jackson has provided this week’s step into the past.

He reminded us of the well-known Skegness to Horncastle walking race which took place for many years.

This image is from the 1970s, but the event goes back to the start of the 20th century.

The first race took place in 1903 and was revived 20 years later.

From 1936, the race again passed into oblivion, until being revived in 1964 once more.

Do you have any memories of the race? Maybe you were one of its participants? Let us know in the usual way.