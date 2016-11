Gunby Hall, near Spilsby, will open again this weekend with its Christmas theme of Pantomime fever.

The house will be decorated for Christmas and visitors can look for displays and items of famous pantomimes along the way.

Gunby’s choir, the Gunby Singers, will also singing carols around the grand piano in the Music Room.

The hall is open 11am to 3pm on both days and normal admission applies.