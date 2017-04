Walkers and supporters packed the pavilion in Horncastle in 1994 for the annual Skegness to Horncastle Walk ball and trophy presentation.

Pictured at the awards night is the Wragby Rangers team.

The team took away the Youth Organisations Award.

The award was presented by Jane Downie (right).

Also pictured are Annabel Scott and Charlotte Green.

The third member of the team was Liz Jones, who was unable to attend the presentation evening.