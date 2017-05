In 1994, The Welcome Inn summer netball league winners were TD Motors ‘1’ with Horncastle ladies runners up, the same result as the previous year.

The trophies were presented at a buffet at the Welcome Inn at Skegness.

Pictured is the Horncastle ladies team.

Do you recognise the ladies pictured?

