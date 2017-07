The Horncastle Ladies Hockey Team got their sticks at the ready when they entered

a local competition with six other teams.

The contest was organsied by the Louth

Ladies Hockey Team.

This event took place in 1994.

Can you help us identify the ladies who are pictured in this photograph?

Or perhaps you have a memory you would like to share from the competiton.

Please email your information to: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.