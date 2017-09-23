Nostalgia: Horncastle bowlers hit national jackpot

A little bit of sporting history was made

in 1994 when two Horncastle men got through to the finals of the national

bowling tournament.

Brian Deane (left), and Keith Jackman bagged their place in the finals after they won at county level.

The pair at the time were over the moon

because at the time they were both relatively new to the sport - as they took up bowling just three years before.

Do you remember this photo?