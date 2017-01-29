Nostalgia: Guide Kylie gets a special surprise

One of Coningsby’s Guides meetings in 1994 was rather a special one when there was a presentation made to unsuspecting guide Kylie Baker,14, of a badge from Blue Peter. Guiding groups from all across the country entered a competition to win a mini-bus as first prize for the best poster depicting the use of seal belts in school buses.

Although she may not have won first prize, she was one of the 1,000 runners up out of over 32,000 entries.

Kylie is pictured (sitting centre), with the rest of the Guide group who were there to congratulate her.

Do you know where Kylie is now?

