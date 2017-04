Woodhall Spa Lions Club were delighted to badge up two new members at their recent club meeting.

Lions Katie Liddy and Joanne Coupland were welcomed to the pride and they already have some ‘roarsome’ ideas for fundraising activities.

Pictured are Zone Chair Judy Bee, new Lions Katie and Joanne, with their sponsor Lion Shirley, Woodhall Spa Club President Lion Norman Barker and Lion Wally Goldspink.

The Lions meet on the third Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm in The Abbey Lodge.