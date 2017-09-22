Leo learning at Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club

Young people these days are well versed in the use of technology, so when the Leo members of Coningsby & tattershall Lions Club were trying to decide what to do for the community, they hit upon holding IT training sessions for all ages.

These sessions are free and open to anyone who has problems dealing with phones, tablets, laptops etc and are held in the Lions’ den in Coningsby’s Silver Street.

The next dates are Saturday October 14 and Saturday November 11, from 10am to noon.

Pictured is Leo President Luke with one of the grateful techno-training recipients.