Ladies Probus in Woodhall Spa

At the October meeting of Witham & District Ladies Probus Club, Beth Summers entertained with a talk titled ‘Turn Left for Rome’.

She amused everybody with tales of her first adventure - caravanning.

She lived in tents, caravans and motor homes, visiting Dunkirk, Calais, Lake Maggiore, Pompei and Lake Garda.

She cooked al fresco and did most of the driving as well - on the wrong side of the road.

The next meeting will be on the 28th. November 28 at Abbey Lodge in Woodhall Spa, when the speaker will be Val Wilkinson.

Her talk will be called ‘Across the World in a Moggie’ and visitors will be welcome.