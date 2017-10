Lincolnshire Lacemakers Guild will meet this Saturday, October 7, at the Methodist Church in Queen Street.

Join them between 10am and 3pm to make lace and socialise.

There will be a re-use, recycle sale of lacemaking equipment and books too.

Admission £3 at the door, including tea or coffee (take along a mug).

Further details from Jennifer Lawrence on 01507 523221.