Horncastle exhibition will feature area’s WW1 history

A major exhibition will be held in Horncastle on Sunday (April 30) to commemorate the area’s involvement in the First World War.

The event - organised by the town’s History and Heritage Society - will be staged at Stanhope Hall (10am-4pm).

It will feature some of the items that were on display at the much praised ‘Lincolnshire Voices of The Great War exhibition which was recently held at Lincoln Castle.

Mary Silverton, chairman of the Horncastle Heritage and History Society, said the exhibition would appeal to people of all ages.

She said; “There are many fascinating stories from the Horncastle area with regard to the Great War.

“They are not just about the soldiers who fought at places like the Somme but also what was happening on the home front - the women who worked the land, worked in factories and the people involved in the building of the first-ever tanks.”

The exhibition coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme which claimed the lives of many servicemen from Horncastle and surrounding villages.”

Many of their stories are told in a book called ‘Horncastle’s Great War’ which was written by Mrs Silverton and Colin Gascoyne who completed months of research.

Apart from the individuals who served and died during the war, the book reveals details of events like the Horncastle ‘Hiring Fair’ when, in May 1915, many men enlisted, no doubt encouraged by speakers who addressed huge crowds gathered in the town’s Market Place.

The book will be on sale at the exhibition .

*Admission is free. Refreshments are available