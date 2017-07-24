Holiday fun at Wragby pool

The swimming pool offers plenty of fun exercise for all age groups to enjoy and during the school holidays, the managing committee has increased the sessions of holiday fun swimming.

Sessions continue until Sunday, September 3.

They are held each Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2pm to 3pm, apart from Bank Holiday Monday. On Tuesdays, the regular fun sessions continue from 3.30pm to 4.30pm, with the cost for each £1.50 for children and £2 for adults, with one spectator free.

Family Fun sessions take place on Saturdays from 1.30pm to 3.30pm and on Sundays from 12.30pm to 5pm, when there is a one-hour band system in place.

Children under eight must always be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over and non-swimmers must be accompanied in the pool at all times. The Swimming Pool is a registered charity and the Holiday Fun sessions are subsidised by the more profitable public sessions. There are also swimming lessons for adults and children offered, together with Aquacise sessions on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10am to 10.30am, plus special swimming sessions for adults and the over 60s too. The pool can also be booked for private hire - birthday parties or family parties - with the hourly charge including the services of a life guard.

Further details on all the pool services is available from Davina, the Pool Manager, on 07951640771 during opening hours.