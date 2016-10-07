For Queen and club at Belchford

Horncastle Lions Club and their friends sat down to a delicious pot luck lunch recently, but not before all the guests were made to walk up the hill to unveil two plaques on the Viking Way.

The plaques marked the planting of more than 3,500 new trees along the Viking Way at Flintwood Farm, Belchford.

Lion President Steve Flood (L) and Lion Andrew Tuxworth EMN-160410-081855001

The trees were planted in celebration of both the Queen’s 90th birthday and the Centenary of the Lions Club.

Speaking at the unveiling, club president Steve Flood thanked the land owners Andrew and Sue Tuxworth for making the land available and also for offering the use of the entertainment room of the farm’s holiday complex for the meal.

The lunch involved the Lions each bringing one course of food for six people, the pot luck element was that no one knew exactly what others were bringing.

However, it all worked out beautifully and a good time was had by the 25 diners including two guests from New Zealand.