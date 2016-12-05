Father Christmas at Lincoln Castle

Flying in straight from the North Pole, Father Christmas will be sprinkling some festive magic across the castle throughout December, as he tells tales of Victorian Christmases past and a festive tale or two.

Father Christmas will be appearing on December 10 and 11, December 17 and 18, December 21, 22 and 23.

Tickets cost £8 for children and £4 for accompanying adults, which includes admission to the event only and not the other castle attractions.

Sessions take place at 10.15am, 11.30am, 12.45pm, 2pm and 3.15pm each day, with places limited, so booking essential.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.lincolncastle.com