Coningsby & Tattershall Lions open day

Coningsby and Tattershall Lions had a busy Open Morning, with lots of people popping in for a free cuppa, chat, and the chance to catch up on valuable information.

The food for the homeless collection gained 58 items of food and 14 toiletry articles.

The MIAB (Message in a Bottle) and MIAW (Message in a Wallet) were given out free of charge.

Both items can be used to give valuable information to emergency services should the need arise.

Information on all aspects of the Lions and Leos was also on display.