What’s on in Horncastle: May 23 - May 30, 2018

Horncastle

Wednesday, May 23

9am Prayer group in St Mary’s Church Tower Room.

9.30am Communion at St Mary’s Church.

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: Juel 07737 227617.

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm. Details: 01507 526062.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4 , Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall. Beginners welcome. Details: , Angie 07946 509245

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: 01507 527991.

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Thursday, May 24

9.30am Chair-fit (chair-based exercise) in the Methodist Church Hall. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149.

New every Thursday: Fit Ball Pilates at Stanhope Hall, 9.15am - 10am. Cost £4. Beginners welcome. Details: 07919 595067.

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Age UK coffee morning, Community Centre 10am-12pm. Information, guidance, support and activities, All welcome.

10am BCP Communion at St Mary’s.

Train your brain at the library, 10am-noon. Exercise the grey matter with a selection of puzzles.

Fitsteps ‘Strictly’ fitness at Dance 10, LN9 6EF, 10.30am. £5. Contact Sophie 07929 297143.

Mumaroo: Lincolnshire Babywearing Consultancy and Sling Library drop in at the Children’s centre, 11am - 1pm.

1pm-3pm - Kurling at The Stanhope Hall, Boston Road. Entrance fee per session £3 per person - and there is a (free) tea and biscuits ‘break’ at about 2pm.

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Slimming World at Stanhope Hall, 5.30pm.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road, from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Weight Watchers. Horncastle Primary School. 6.30pm.

Fitsteps at Horncastle Methodist Church, 7.30pm. £5. Details: Sarah 07981 607475.

Slimming World at Stanhope Hall, 7.30pm.

Horncastle Flower Club at Banovallum School, 7.30pm. Demonstrator: Jenny Kirkby - Reach for the Sky. Visitors £4.

Friday, May 25

9.30am Tone-fit in the Methodist Church Hall. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149.

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Horncastle Luncheon Club at the community centre in Horncastle, 11.30am (with lunch at 12pm).

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Saturday, May 26

Various dance classes throughout the day at The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Banovallum Bridge Club at the indoor bowls club on Coronation Walk. 6.45pm. Information: Mrs Jill King 01507 522287.

Weight Watchers. Admiral Rodney Hotel. 9.30am. Details: 07773 466457.

6pm Roman Catholic Mass at St Mary’s Church.

Sunday, May 27

10am Sung Eucharist, choir and Sunday School at St Mary’s Church.

10.30am Communion at the Methodist Church. Coffee served after the service.

10.30am Life Church in the Community Centre.

Hallie’s Sunday Fundraiser in aid of the Health Tree Foundation at Harpers Bar, South Street. 7pm Superheroes Band; 9pm Raffle; 9.30pm Lincoln City FC Shirt Auction; 9.45pm Race Night (cash prizes).

Monday, May 28

10am Music and movement for the over 50s at Methodist Church Hall, Queen Street. Details: Jan 07833 331149.

Storytime at the library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Family Fit. Stanhope Hall. 4.30pm-5.30pm. Details: Shane 01522 585580.

Kung Fu and Kickboxing from 6pm-7.30pm and 7pm-8.30pm. Horncastle Primary School, Bowl Alley Lane (all ages). Information: 07930 674950.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Sewing group. Sir Joseph Banks centre. 7pm-9pm. £6.50 per session.

Adult Tap: beginners 6pm-7pm, intermediate 7.15pm-8.15pm, at The Dance House, South Street. Call Sonia on 01507 524740.

Horncastle Badminton Club at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School. 8pm-10pm. Sarah 01673 857483 or Peter 01507 525236.

Tuesday, May 29

Slimming World, Community Centre, 9am and 11am.

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Coffee, Cake, and Chat, 10am-11.30am, at the Methodist Chapel Hall, Queen Street. Cost £1.

Gymnastics. Youth Centre, 1pm for under-3s and 2pm for 3-5 year olds. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Horncastle Carpet Bowls at the Community Centre. 2pm-4pm.

Gymnastics classes at Banovallum School. Different classes from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 52248.

Legs, bums and tums. Banovallum School. 6pm-6.45pm. Term time only. £4 per class. Bring a mat. Details: Angie 07946 509245.

Eternal Peace Christian Spiritualist Church at the Stanhope Hall, Boston Road, 7pm for 7.30 start. Visiting medium every week, all welcome.

Zumba fitness with Sarah at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, West Street, 7pm - 8pm. Details: 07981 607475.

Wednesday, May 30

9am Prayer group in St Mary’s Church Tower Room.

9.30am BCP Communion at St Mary’s Church.

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Horncastle Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: Juel 07737 227617.

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4 per class, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall, Horncastle, beginners welcome, bring a drink of water, contact Angie 07946 509245

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: Joyce 01507 527991.

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Forthcoming event:

June 21, 22 and 24

Young Stagers present Treasure Island at The Lion Theatre. Performances 7.30pm Thursday and Friday; 3pm on Sunday. Tickets £6 and £5 from Horncastle Music Shop, 01507 526566