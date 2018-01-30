What’s on in Horncastle: January 31 - February 7, 2018

Are you organising a regular or one-off activity in the town? To have your event listed email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588.

Wednesday, January 31

9am Prayer group in St Mary’s Church Tower Room.

9.30am Communion at St Mary’s Church.

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: Juel 07737 227617.

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4 per class, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall, Horncastle, beginners welcome, bring a drink of water, contact Angie 07946 509245

Stretch n Flex for all in the Methodist Church Hall, Queen St, 7pm-8pm. Take along an exercise mat as performed in bare feet. £4 per session. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm Details: 01507 527991

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Horncastle Theatre Company presents: ‘Robinson Crusoe’ - a Horncastle pantomime, 7.30pm. All tickets £7 - available from Horncastle Music Shop in Bull Ring or on 01507 526566.

Thursday, February 1

IT Support at the library, 9am - noon. Drop in to see Kevin for help with your computer problems.

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Age UK coffee morning, Community Centre 10am-12pm. Information, guidance, support and activities.

10am BCP Communion at St Mary’s.

Train your brain at the library, 10am-noon. Exercise the grey matter with a selection of puzzles.

1pm-3pm - Kurling at The Stanhope Hall, Boston Road. £3 per person - includes tea and biscuits.

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Youth Club, Willow Road, from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Weight Watchers. Horncastle Primary School. 6.30pm.

Zumba at Horncastle Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Details: Sarah 07981 607475.

Slimming World at Stanhope Hall, 7.30pm.

Friday, February 2

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Horncastle Luncheon Club at the community centre in Horncastle, 11.30am (with lunch at 12pm).

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Horncastle Theatre Company presents: ‘Robinson Crusoe’ - a Horncastle pantomime, 7.30pm. All tickets £7 - available as above.

Saturday, February 3

Various dance classes throughout the day at The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Banovallum Bridge Club at the indoor bowls club on Coronation Walk. 6.45pm. Information: Mrs Jill King 01507 522287.

Weight Watchers. Admiral Rodney Hotel. 9.30am. Details: 07773 466457.

Horncastle Theatre Company presents: ‘Robinson Crusoe’ - a Horncastle pantomime, 3pm and 7.30pm. All tickets £7 - available as above.

6pm Roman Catholic Mass at St Mary’s Church.

Bingo and supper evening at the School House, Church Lane. In aid of Emily’s World Challenge Fund. Tickets £20, under 15s £12.

Sunday, February 4

8am BCP Communion at St Mary’s Church.

10am parish Communion at St Mary’s Church.

10.30am Life Church in the Community Centre.

Monday, February 5

IT Support at the library, 9am - noon. Drop in to see Kevin for help with your computer problems.

10am Music and movement for the over 50s at Methodist Church Hall, Queen Street. Details: Jan 07833 331149.

Storytime at the library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Family Fit. Stanhope Hall. 4.30pm-5.30pm. Details: Shane 01522 585580.

Kung Fu and Kickboxing from 6pm-7.30pm and 7pm-8.30pm. Horncastle Primary School, Bowl Alley Lane (all ages). Information: 07930 674950.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Sewing group. Sir Joseph Banks centre. 7pm-9pm. £6.50 per session.

Adult Tap: beginners 6pm-7pm, intermediate 7.15pm-8.15pm, at The Dance House, South Street. Call Sonia on 01507 524740.

Horncastle Badminton Club at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School. 8pm-10pm. Sarah 01673 857483 or Peter 01507 525236.

Tuesday, February 6

Slimming World, Community Centre, 9am and 11am.

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

U3A in Stanhope Hall, 10am. Speaker: Michael Credland - Tommy Goes to War. Details: u3asites.org.uk/horncastle

Coffee, Cake, and Chat, 10am-11.30am, at the Methodist Chapel Hall, Queen Street. Cost £1.

Gymnastics. Youth Centre, 1pm for under-3s and 2pm for 3-5 year olds. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Horncastle Carpet Bowls at the Community Centre. 2pm-4pm.

Gymnastics classes at Banovallum School. Different classes from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 52248.

Legs, bums and tums. Banovallum School. 6pm-6.45pm. Term time only. £4 per class. Bring a mat. Details: Angie 07946 509245.

Eternal Peace Christian Spiritualist Church at the Stanhope Hall, Boston Road, 7pm for 7.30 start. Visiting medium every week, all welcome.

Zumba fitness with Sarah at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, West Street, 7pm - 8pm. Details: 07981 607475.

Wednesday, February 7

9am Prayer group in St Mary’s Church Tower Room.

9.30am Celtic Eucharist at St Mary’s Church.

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Horncastle Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: Juel 07737 227617.

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4 per class, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall, Horncastle, beginners welcome, bring a drink of water, contact Angie 07946 509245

Stretch n Flex for all in the Methodist Church Hall, Queen St, 7pm-8pm. Take along an exercise mat as performed in bare feet. £4 per session. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: Joyce 01507 527991.

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.