What’s on in Horncastle: January 10 - January 17, 2018

○ To have your event listed email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588.

Wednesday, January 10

9am Prayer group in St Mary’s Church Tower Room.

9.30am Celtic Eucharist at St Mary’s Church.

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: Juel 07737 227617.

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall. Beginners welcome. Details: 07946 509245

Stretch n Flex in the Methodist Church Hall, Queen St, 7pm. Take along exercise mat. £4 per session. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: 01507 527991.

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Thursday, January 11

IT Support at the library, 9am - noon. Drop in to see Kevin for help with your computer problems.

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Age UK coffee morning, Community Centre 10am-12pm. Information, guidance, support and activities, All welcome.

10am BCP Communion at St Mary’s.

Train your brain at the library, 10am-noon. Exercise the grey matter with a selection of puzzles.

1pm-3pm - Kurling at The Stanhope Hall, Boston Road. Entrance fee per session £3 per person - and there is a (free) tea and biscuits ‘break’ at about 2pm.

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road, from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Weight Watchers. Horncastle Primary School. 6.30pm.

Zumba at Horncastle Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Details: Sarah 07981 607475.

Slimming World at Stanhope Hall, 7.30pm.

Friday, January 12

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Horncastle Luncheon Club at the community centre in Horncastle, 11.30am (with lunch at 12pm).

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Saturday, January 13

Games morning at the library, 9am - 12.30pm.

Various dance classes throughout the day at The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Banovallum Bridge Club at the indoor bowls club on Coronation Walk. 6.45pm. Details: 01507 522287.

Weight Watchers. Admiral Rodney Hotel. 9.30am. Details: 07773 466457.

6pm Roman Catholic Mass at St Mary’s Church.

Sunday, January 14

10am Parish Communion with healing at St Mary’s Church.

10.30am Morning Worship at the Methodist Church.

10.30am Life Church in the Community Centre.

2pm Pastoral Teas at St Mary’s.

Monday, January 15

IT Support at the library, 9am - noon. Drop in to see Kevin for help with your computer problems.

10am Music and movement for the over 50s at Methodist Church Hall, Queen Street. Details: Jan 07833 331149.

Storytime at the library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Family Fit. Stanhope Hall. 4.30pm-5.30pm. Details: 01522 585580.

Kung Fu and Kickboxing from 6pm-7.30pm and 7pm-8.30pm. Horncastle Primary School, Bowl Alley Lane (all ages). Information: 07930 674950.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Sewing group. Sir Joseph Banks centre. 7pm-9pm. £6.50 per session.

Adult Tap: beginners 6pm-7pm, intermediate 7.15pm-8.15pm, at The Dance House, South Street. Call Sonia on 01507 524740.

Horncastle Badminton Club at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School. 8pm-10pm. Details: 01507 525236.

Tuesday, January 16

Slimming World, Community Centre, 9am and 11am.

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Coffee, Cake, and Chat, 10am-11.30am, at the Methodist Chapel Hall, Queen Street. Cost £1.

Gymnastics. Youth Centre, 1pm for under-3s and 2pm for 3-5 year olds. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Horncastle Carpet Bowls at the Community Centre. 2pm-4pm.

Gymnastics classes at Banovallum School. Different classes from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 52248.

Legs, bums and tums. Banovallum School. 6pm-6.45pm. Term time only. £4 per class. Bring a mat. Details: Angie 07946 509245.

Eternal Peace Christian Spiritualist Church at the Stanhope Hall, Boston Road, 7pm for 7.30 start. Visiting medium every week, all welcome.

Wednesday, January 17

9am Prayer group in St Mary’s Church Tower Room.

9.30am Communion at St Mary’s Church.

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: Juel 07737 227617.

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4.Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall. Beginners welcome Details: Angie 07946 509245

Stretch n Flex for all in the Methodist Church Hall, Queen St, 7pm-8pm. Take along an exercise mat as performed in bare feet. £4 per session. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: 01507 527991.

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Horncastle History and Heritage Society in the Admiral Rodney, 7.30pm. Mike Fowler - Railway Branch Lines, including Horncastle. Members £2, non-members £3.

Coming up in January......

Wednesday, January 24

Community Cinema at Stanhope Hall - Victoria & Abdul - 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Advance tickets £3.50 (£4 on door) from Horncastle Music Shop.

Wednesday January 24 to Saturday January 27 and January 31 to Saturday February 3

Horncastle Theatre Company presents: ‘Robinson Crusoe’ - a Horncastle pantomime. Evening performances 7.30pm; matinee performances at 3pm on Saturday January 27 and Saturday February 3. All tickets £7 - available from Horncastle Music Shop in Bull Ring or on 01507 526566.

For more information visit www.horncastletheatre.co.uk