What’s on: August 8 - August 15, 2018

To have your event listed, email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk

Wednesday, August 8

9am Prayer group in St Mary’s Church Tower Room.

9.30am Communion at St Mary’s Church.

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Market Place. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: Juel 07737 227617.

Over 50s Friendship Group at the Youth Centre. 2pm - 4pm. Anyone over the age of 50 is welcome. Various activities and speakers, but mainly coffee/tea/cake and a chat.

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4 per class, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall. Beginners welcome. Details: Angie 07946 509245

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: 01507 527991.

Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Thursday, August 9

IT Support at the library, 9am - noon. Drop in to see Kevin for help with your computer problems.

9.30am - 10.30am Chair-fit (chair-based exercise) in the Methodist Church Hall. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149.

New every Thursday: Fit Ball Pilates at Stanhope Hall, 9.15am - 10am. Cost £4. Beginners welcome. Details: 07919 595067.

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Age UK coffee morning, Community Centre 10am-12pm. Information, guidance, support and activities, All welcome.

10am BCP Communion at St Mary’s.

Train your brain at the library, 10am-noon. Exercise the grey matter with a selection of puzzles.

Fitsteps ‘Strictly’ fitness at Dance 10, LN9 6EF, 10.30am. £5. Contact Sophie 07929 297143.

10.45am - 11.45 Stretch-Fit in the Methodist Church Hall. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149.

Various dance classes at Dance 10, Information: 01507 524740.

Lunchtime summer concert in St Mary’s Church, 1.15pm - 2pm. Kate Witney, soprano, and Robert Foster, theorbo and lute, with music by Dowland, Monteverdi, Purcell and contemporaries.

Summer Reading Challenge activity - Make a Minnie the Minx catapult and a pea shooter - at the library, 3pm - 4pm

Slimming World at Stanhope Hall, 5.30pm.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road, from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Weight Watchers. Horncastle Primary School. 6.30pm.

Fitsteps at the Methodist Church, 7.30pm. £5. Details: 07981 607475.

Slimming World at Stanhope Hall, 7.30pm.

Friday, August 10

9.30am Tone-fit in the Methodist Church Hall. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149.

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Horncastle Luncheon Club at the community centre in Horncastle, 11.30am (with lunch at 12pm).

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Saturday, August 11

Games morning at the library, 9am to 12.30pm.

Various dance classes throughout the day at The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Banovallum Bridge Club at the indoor bowls club on Coronation Walk. 6.45pm. Information: Mrs Jill King 01507 522287.

Weight Watchers. Admiral Rodney Hotel. 9.30am. Details: 07773 466457.

6pm Roman Catholic Mass at St Mary’s Church.

Sunday, August 12

10am Sung Eucharist with healing at St Mary’s Church.

10.30am Life Church in the Community Centre.

10.30am Communion at the Methodist Church. Coffee served after the service.

Monday, August 13

IT Support at the library, 9am - noon. Drop in to see Kevin for help with your computer problems.

10am - 11am Dance-Fit 50+ at the Methodist Church Hall, Queen Street. Details: Jan 07833 331149.

Storytime at the library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

11.15 - 12.15 Stretch - Fit (includes floor work) at Methodist Church Hall, Queen Street. Details: Jan 07833 331149.

Family Fit. Stanhope Hall. 4.30pm-5.30pm. Details: 01522 585580.

Kung Fu and Kickboxing from 6pm-7.30pm and 7pm-8.30pm. Horncastle Primary School, Bowl Alley Lane (all ages). Information: 07930 674950.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Sewing group. Sir Joseph Banks centre. 7pm-9pm. £6.50 per session.

Adult Tap: beginners 6pm-7pm, intermediate 7.15pm-8.15pm, at The Dance House, South Street. Call Sonia on 01507 524740.

Horncastle Badminton Club at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School. 8pm-10pm. Sarah 01673 857483 or Peter 01507 525236.

Tuesday, August 14

Slimming World, Community Centre, 9am and 11am.

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Coffee, Cake, and Chat, 10am-11.30am, at the Methodist Chapel Hall, Queen Street. Cost £1.

Gymnastics. Youth Centre, 1pm for under-3s and 2pm for 3-5 year olds. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Horncastle Carpet Bowls at the Community Centre. 2pm-4pm.

Gymnastics classes at Banovallum School. Different classes from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 52248.

Walking netball in Stanhope Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Cost £3. Details: 07545 924994 or louise.key@englandnetball.co.uk

Horncastle & District Cancer Support Group at the Community Hall, Sellwood Gardens,6.30pm. Details: 07760 482879.

Eternal Peace Christian Spiritualist Church at the Stanhope Hall, Boston Road, 7pm for 7.30 start. Visiting medium every week, all welcome.

Zumba fitness with Sarah at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, West Street, 7pm - 8pm. Details: 07981 607475.

Wednesday, August 15

9am Prayer group in St Mary’s Church Tower Room.

9.30am Celtic Communion at St Mary’s Church.

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Horncastle Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: Juel 07737 227617.

Over 50s Friendship Group, at the Youth Centre. 2pm - 4pm. Anyone over the age of 50 is welcome. Various activities and speakers, but mainly coffee/tea/cake and a chat.

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4 per class, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall, Horncastle, beginners welcome, bring a drink of water, contact Angie 07946 509245

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: Joyce 01507 527991.

Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.