War hero opens new extension at town’s North Street art gallery

A 94 year old war hero opened the new Exhibitors’ Art Gallery in North Street, Horncastle, last Saturday.

Reginald Silver, known locally as ‘Peter’, is president of the Horncastle branch of the Royal British Legion

Ian Patterson is one of nine artists who have filled the gallery with work.

Crowds cheered as Mr Silver, who is one of the few people to be awarded the prestigious French Legion of Honour, cut the red ribbon and gave an opening speech.

Visiting artists - and many local people - attended the opening and were welcomed by owner and artist of international fame Anita Mortimer.

Members of the public met the exhibiting artists - nine have already filled the new gallery with their work.

Anita said, “The new gallery is designed to afford both established and up and coming artists to showcase their work and to receive help and advice should they require it.

Daniel Thurling (photographer) and Karen Frosdick both have work on display in the new gallery.

“A lot of preparation has gone into the opening of the new gallery which is next door to the existing Mortimer Art Gallery.

“I would especially like to thank Mr Reginald Silver for giving up his time to open the Exhibitors’ Gallery. It is not every day one has the honour of meeting a war hero”.

The current exhibiting artists at the Gallery include: Anne Barnham, Daniel Thurling, Karen Frosdick, Ian Patterson, Karin Christensen, Hope Sidebottom, Toni O’Neil, Jonathan Turner, and Glynn Williams.

•The new Exhibitors’ Gallery and Mortimer Art Gallery are open in North Street five days a week.

Watercolour artist Anne Barnham will be exhibiting.