Ukuleles and singers combine at Gunby

A seasonal concert at Gunby Hall next month is sure to put you in the mood for summer.

The Skegness Ukulele Orchestra and the Gunby Singers will be combining for the concert next Thursday, June 6.

Skegness Ukulele Orchestra will play traditional and popular pieces, and the Gunby Singers will perform a varied repertoire, accompanied by the historic Bluthner grand piano.

Step back in time and experience Gunby Hall’s music room as it was used by the Massingberd family.

Indulge in a glass of ‘fizz’ and sweet treats served during the interval, which are included in the ticket price.

Booking is essential for the concert, which will take place from 7pm to 9pm.

Tickets cost £9 and are available from the Gunby tea-room.

Alternatively, call 01754 890102 for more information or visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk and search for Gunby Hall.