Tractors set to get back on the road for hospice

After last year’s successful event, which raised around £2,000, tractors are set to roll once more in aid of Andy’s Children’s Hospice

The event is organised by members of the Market Rasen Friends of Andy’s Hospice, which over the last 10 years has raised around £45,000 for the Grimsby-based charity.

Heading up the tractor run team is Friends’ member Helen Cook, who is once again being supported by her knowledgeable tractor-loving supporters.

Helen said: “Last year’s event was such a success, we were keen to do it all again.

“We hope as many people, if not more, will come out and support us once again. Thanks go to the guys who have organised the route and all our sponsors.”

The tractor run takes place on Sunday, March 24 and heads off from Ludford airfield at 10am.

Helen added: “Grateful thanks go to the landowners who are allowing us access to the airfield. The starting point will be well signposted, so come along and take part or watch the tractors as they head out.”

The cost of taking part in the run is £10, which includes a hot roll on return. There will also be a raffle, tombola, cake stall, auction and more for roadrunners and spectators.

For more info on the event contact Helen Cook on 07976 577010 or Steve Carter on 07880 840457.