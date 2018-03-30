Town photographic club preparing for next annual exhibition

Members of Horncastle Photographic Club will stage their annual exhibition next month.

And, judging by this selection of four stunning photographs, it promises to be well worth a visit.

The exhibition will be held on Saturday April 21 at the club’s HQ in Watson’s Yard, just off West Street.

Admission is £2 and includes refreshments.

There will be exhibits of prints, digital images and audio visual displays.

Doors open at 11am and the exhibition will close at 5pm.

There will also be a fundraising Tombola.

In addition, there’s a bonus competition for non-club members.

The competition is free to enter and is open to anyone who has not been a member of a photographic club for the last six months.

Prints should be 6x9 inches and can be mounted or unmounted.

They must be submitted by 3pm on April 21 with judging taking place at 4pm.