What’s on in Horncastle: May 29 - June 9

To have your event listed, email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Wednesday, May 29

Weekly: 9am Prayer group in St Mary’s Church Tower Room.

9.30am Celtic Eucharist at St Mary’s Church.

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch noon).

Weekly: Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace, noon-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: Juel 07737 227617.

Weekly: Pilates (beginners) in Stanhope Hall, 12.30pm. Book a place on 07946 509245.

Weekly: Yamuna body rolling in Stanhope Hall, 1.45pm. Book a place on 07946 509245.

Weekly: Over 50’s Friendship Group at the Youth Centre. 2pm - 4pm. Anyone over the age of 50 is welcome. Various activities and speakers, but mainly coffee/tea/cake and a chat.

6pm Roman Catholic Ascension Day Service at St Mary’s Church.

Weekly: Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: 01507 527991.

Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Thursday, May 30

Pilates (advanced) in Stanhope Hall, 9.15am. Book a place on 07946 509245.

9.30am-10.30am Chair-fit (chair-based exercise) in the Methodist Church Hall. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149.

New every Thursday: Fit Ball Pilates at Stanhope Hall, 9.15am - 10am. Cost £4. Beginners welcome. Details: 07919 595067.

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Age UK coffee morning, Community Centre 10am-noon. Information, guidance, support and activities, all welcome.

10am BCP Communion at St Mary’s.

Train your brain at the library, 10am-noon. Exercise the grey matter with a selection of puzzles.

Pilates in Stanhope Hall, 10.30am. Book a place on 07946 509245.

Fitsteps ‘Strictly’ fitness at Dance 10, LN9 6EF, 10.30am. £5. Contact Sophie 07929 297143.

10.45am - 11.45am Stretch-Fit in the Methodist Church Hall. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149.

Memory Support Group at Sellwood Gardens Community Room, 1.30pm - 4pm. Details: 01507 525742.

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

‘Granddad and Nanny Sharon Meet the Mermaids’ Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 3pm.

Slimming World at Stanhope Hall, 5.30pm.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road, from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Pilates/Yamuna body rolling in Stanhope Hall, 6pm. Book a place on 07946 509245.

Weight Watchers. Horncastle Primary School. 6.30pm.

Pilates (advanced) in Stanhope Hall, 7.15pm. Book a place on 07946 509245.

Fitsteps at Horncastle Methodist Church, 7.30pm. £5. Details: Sarah 07981 607475.

Slimming World at Stanhope Hall, 7.30pm.

Friday, May 31

9.30am Tone-fit in the Methodist Church Hall. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149.

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Luncheon Club at the community centre, 11.30am (with lunch at noon).

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Saturday, June 1

Various dance classes throughout the day at The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Weight Watchers. Admiral Rodney Hotel. 9.30am. Details: 07773 466457.

6pm Roman Catholic Mass at St Mary’s Church.

Sunday, June 2

8am BCP Communion at St Mary’s Church.

10am Parish Communion at St Mary’s Church.

10.30am Life Church in the Community Centre.

Monday, June 3

10am - 11am Dance-Fit 50+ at the Methodist Church Hall, Queen Street. Details: Jan 07833 331149.

Storytime at the library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

11.15am - 12.15pm Stretch - Fit (includes floor work) at Methodist Church Hall, Queen Street. Details: Jan 07833 331149.

Family Fit. Stanhope Hall. 4.30pm-5.30pm. Details: Shane 01522 585580.

Kung Fu and Kickboxing from 6pm-7.30pm and 7pm-8.30pm. Horncastle Primary School, Bowl Alley Lane (all ages). Information: 07930 674950.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Sewing group. Sir Joseph Banks centre. 7pm-9pm. £6.50 per session.

Adult Tap: beginners 6pm-7pm, intermediate 7.15pm-8.15pm, at The Dance House, South Street. Call Sonia on 01507 524740.

6.15pm Pilates, 7.20pm advanced pilates at Stanhope Hall. Book a place on 07946 509245.

Horncastle Badminton Club at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School. 8pm-10pm. Sarah 01673 857483 or Peter 01507 525236.

Tuesday, June 4

Slimming World, Community Centre, 9am and 11am.

Pilates in Stanhope Hall, 9.15am. Book a place on 07946 509245.

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

U3A in Stanhope Hall, 10am. Speaker: Sweet Treats - Horncastle Sweet Shop. Details: u3asites.org.uk/horncastle

Coffee, Cake, and Chat, 10am-11.30am, at the Methodist Chapel Hall, Queen Street. Cost £1.

Gymnastics. Youth Centre, 1pm for under-3s and 2pm for 3-5 year olds. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Horncastle Carpet Bowls at the Community Centre. 2pm-4pm.

Gymnastics classes at Banovallum School. Different classes from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 52248.

Pilates (beginners) in Stanhope Hall, 6pm. Book a place on 07946 509245.

Walking netball in Stanhope Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Cost £3. Details: 07545 924994 or louise.key@englandnetball.co.uk

Eternal Peace Christian Spiritualist Church at the Stanhope Hall, Boston Road, 7pm for 7.30 start. Visiting medium every week, all welcome.

Zumba fitness with Sarah at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, West Street, 7pm - 8pm. Details: 07981 607475.

Men on Mats (men only pilates) in Stanhope Hall, 7.15pm. Book a place on 07946 509245.

Wednesday, June 5

9am Prayer group in St Mary’s Church Tower Room.

9.30am Communion at St Mary’s Church.

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch noon).

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.