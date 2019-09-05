VIDEO PREVIEW: Christmas at Belton lights spectacular details revealed

LET it glow, let it glow, let it glow...

More than a million lights are to help transform one of the region's a top tourist attractions into a dazzling mile-long festive lights trail.

Singing trees, a scented fire garden, a huge tunnel of light and a laser garden are just some of the many winter wonderland highlights which will feature at Christmas at Belton.

Tree-tops will glisten as the gardens shimmer and sparkle to the sounds of classical Christmas tunes in the grounds of the the National Trust's Belton House, a Grade I listed country house, near Grantham, in Lincolnshire,

The enchanting spectacle arrives for the first time from November 28 to December 30.

And as more details were revealed today organisers urged visitors to book their timed entry slots now to avoid disappointment, with early evenings and weekends likely to sell out.

Belton House, which featured in TV's 2005 Jane Eyre and 1995's Pride and Prejudice, is one of the top 100 most visited attractions in the country.

Built for Sir John Brownlow in the 1680s it has all the design features of a classic English country home. It sits in a 1300 acre deer park, with its own café, indoor play area, gift and second-hand book shops, and Lincolnshire’s largest outdoor adventure playground.

Christmas At Belton visitors will get to wander beneath historic tree canopies, drenched in seasonal colour and dripping with shards of light, frosty snowflakes, stars and baubles.

As they walk through a towering Tunnel of Light, festooned with over 100,000 pea-lights, the melodious voices of the Singing Trees will be heard in the distance. Step into the Laser Garden where dancing lines of light playfully bounce across the branches.

The formal gardens will spring to life with topiary trees lavishly draped in pea-lights that flicker in time to much-loved festive classics.

There will be hidden surprises too along this magical, after-dark trail – pause alongside the moonpool reflections and glimpse the sculptural Fire Garden as it flickers and crackles.

Father Christmas and his elves will make an appearance and the young at heart can additionally purchase traditional Victorian fairground rides in the Estate Yard

Spiced cider, mulled wine, hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows will also be for sale.

Belton’s well-stocked National Trust shop will be open to buy gifts, keepsakes and treats for the journey home.

Christmas At Belton, brought by Sony Music and creative producer Culture Creative in association with the National Trust, is open on selected dates. For full details, pricing details and bookings visit christmasatbelton.com

