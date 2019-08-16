Steaming way back to 1940s at Ludborough

Lincolnshire Wolds Railway is winding back the clock to the 1940s later this month for its biggest event of the year.

The Ludborough-based steam railway’s popular 1940s weekend will take place on Saturday August 31 and Sunday September 1.

LWR spokesman Phil Elridge said: “Our 1940s weekend always draws a big crowd and many join in the fun and come dressed for the occasion in uniform or 1940s civilian clothing.

“There are lots of new attractions in the programme for this year’s event and there will be a great atmosphere.”

Entertainment will include singers and entertainers performing favourites from the 40s era, a brass band and a traditional Punch and Judy show.

There will be a whole host of military and vintage vehicle displays, re-enactment groups, an array of market-style stalls with 1940s-themed clothing and accessories and mock battles both days at Ludborough station.

Steam trains will be running an extended service every hour, from 10.45am to 4.45pm each day, to transport passengers to North Thoresby, where the station area will be the base for an Allied encampment along with a Land Army display.

There will also be a 1940s dance on the Saturday evening, from 7pm to 11.30pm, with a fully licensed bar.

Advance tickets are £5 if booked online or £7 on the night.

For more information call 01507 363881 or visit the website at www.lincolnshirewoldsrail way.co.uk