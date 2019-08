St Olave’s Church at Ruckland will be celebrating 40 years of flower festivals this weekend.

Perfect Pastimes is the theme of this year’s festival, which will take place this Sunday, August 25, and Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.

Opening times are 1.30pm to 5.30pm on both days.

There will also be a produce stall and raffle in the church.

Homemade teas will be served at Worlaby Chapel.