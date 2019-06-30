Head back in time at Boston event

If history is your thing then hop into the Through The Ages time machine at Central Park in Boston.

On Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7, the park will be taken over by different re-enactment groups.

See the natives working in their steamy kitchens, and watch the blacksmith at work in his smokey forge.

Children can take part in gladiator training, have fun in the dressing-up area and watch thrilling battle re-enactments.

This is a free event organised by Boston Borough Council events team and Boston Town Area Committee.