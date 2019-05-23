Half-term antics at Tattershall Castle

Spend a unique day at Tattershall Castle this half term with medieval archery, hunting and cooking at the Dangerous to Delicious event.

Meet the Wolfshead Bowmen, have a go with a longbow and get up close and personal with medieval hunting techniques (including an archery display) every day from Saturday, May 25 to Wednesday, May 29.

Explore the castle and grounds with a children’s trail (£2) and discover lots of medieval games dotted in the tower to play with family and friends.

For outdoor fun, test your balance and creativity in the new Weirs Workshop play area.

For those looking to kick start or continue ‘50 things to do before you’re 11¾’, the warm breeze on the inner ward is an ideal spot to fly a kite, while the rookery makes for the best bird watching.

The castle is open from 11am to 4pm every day.