Golden weekend for Lincoln museum

The Museum of Lincolnshire Life is marking its 50th anniversary with a weekend of family fun later this month.

The popular Lincoln attraction will have a host of activities on offer on Saturday July 27 and Sunday July 28.

Attractions will include hands-on crafts, face-painting, a children’s museum trail and Penny Farthing cycle demonstrations.

In addition, the traditional sweet shop will be open, and children will also have a chance to produce a print on the Victorian printing press.

There will also be a special exhibition in the Gatehouse Gallery, featuring photographs of the museum’s official opening in July 1969, and a selection of objects from its past, many of which have not been on show for years.

Over the weekend, the museum will be operating a ‘pay-what-you-decide’ approach, with visitors able to choose how much to donate for entry.