Cattle, acrobatics and plenty of fun at Woodhall Spa Show

Woodhall Spa Country Show takes place this weekend, with an action-packed day for all the family to enjoy.

The show is packed with traditional show classes, vintage vehicles and entertainment.

Highlights in the main ring include the acrobatic group The Black Eagles, as well as Derek Tindall’s Birds of Prey, with the opportunity to get up close and personal with his hawks, owls, vultures and falcons.

The show ground is located along Green Lane opposite Canterbury Close in Woodhall Spa.

Gates open at 9.30am.