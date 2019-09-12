Bikes and bangers at Baumber garden

There is a day for bike enthusiasts, young and old, at the Walled Garden Baumber this weekend.

Have a ride out to the garden for the Bikes and Bangers event this Saturday, September 14.

Bikes will be on display, plus enjoy a sausage and a stroll in the garden.

The event runs from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

The bar will be open from 11am serving locally brewed ales and lagers, as well as some old favourites.

Sausages and home-baked cakes will be served throughout the day.

There will also be the opportunity to win some signed Hairy Bikers goodies.

Admission to the event is free for all.

Walled Garden Baumber can be found on the A158, Horncastle to Wragby road, approximately one mile west of Baumber village.

Just look for the big green sign.