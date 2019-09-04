Area what’s on: September 4- September 11, 2019

A look at what’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

Woodhall Spa, Coningsby and Tattershall

Wednesday, September 4

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. Details: 01526 351494.

Weekly: Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. Details: 07966 174878.

Weekly: Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. Details: 01526 860373.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Thursday, September 5

11.15am Dance’ n ‘Tone Fit 50+ Coningsby Methodist Church, Silver Street. Contact Jan 07833 331149.

1pm Prayers at Coningsby Church.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, September 6

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Country Market in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon. Tea and coffee served 10am - 11.30am.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Dancing in Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa: 6pm beginners’ Sequence; 6.45pm beginners’ social ballroom and Latin; 7.30pm stay to dance club (join in as you wish).£4 for the evening including tea and coffee. Details: 01526 388675

Saturday, September 7

10am - 10.45am Pre school Ballet and Tap (2-5yrs) at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Lego Club at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - noon.

Sunday, September 8

8am Service at Tattershall Church.

10am Service at Coningsby Church.

10.45am Harvest Eucharist at Woodhall Spa Church.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, September 9

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

6.30pm -7.15pm Body conditioning at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, September 10

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

10am Commuinion at Woodhall Spa Church with Mothers’ Union.

10am Morning Prayer, coffee and cake at Coningsby Church.

11am - 11.45am Dance Fit at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07799 891317.

Wednesday, September 11

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. Details: 01526 351494.

Parkinson’s drop in cafe at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church, 11am - 12.15pm Further info 01526 353606.

Weekly: Sequence Tea Dance in Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm - 4.30pm. Popular dances plus occasional newer ones. £3. Beginners welcome earlier. Details: 01526 388675 or 07806 955550.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Villages

Wednesday, September 4

Weekly: Hemingby Bowls Club in the village hall, 8pm. £3 per session.

Thursday, September 5

5.30pm Metafit at Belchford Village Hall. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591.

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Friday, September 6

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. £1 per person, per session. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, September 7

10am Gift Day at Roughton Church.

Hemingby Flower and Vegetable Show in the village hall, 3pm - 5pm.

Sunday, September 8

9am Service at Roughton Church.

Crafts, collectables and car boot at Revesby Village Hall and Village Green, 9am - 1pm. To book a table - £8 inside, £5 outside - call 01507 568847 after 3pm.

9.15am Communion at Stixwould Church.

9.30am Service at Somersby Church.

10am Communion at Burgh on Bain Church.

10am Communion at Hemingby Church.

Minting Classic Motor Show, in aid of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, at the Sebastapol Inn and village hall, 10am - 4pm. Vehicles, stalls, refreshmentand live music.

Monday, September 9

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

6.30pm Keep Fit Fun in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: 07538 545409

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

7.30pm Metafit in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Tuesday, September 10

2pm Breeze gentle exercise in Roughton Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Young Farmers at Dove Park Bowls Club, Wragby 7.30pm. Details: 07958 005337.