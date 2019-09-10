Area what’s on: September 11 - September 18, 2019

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

Woodhall Spa, Coningsby and Tattershall

Wednesday, September 11

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. Details: 01526 351494.

Weekly: Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. Details: 07966 174878.

Parkinson’s drop in cafe at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church, 11am - 12.15pm Further info 01526 353606.

Weekly: Sequence Tea Dance in Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm - 4.30pm. Popular dances plus occasional newer ones. £3.

Beginners welcome earlier. Details: 01526 388675 or 07806 955550.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Thursday, September 12

11.15am Dance’ n ‘Tone Fit 50+ (no floor work) at Coningsby Methodist Church, Silver Street. Contact Jan 07833 331149.

Sewing machine sessions at Woodhall Spa Library, from 2pm.

Coding Club at Woodhall Spa Library, 7-11yr-olds, 3.30pm - 5.30pm. Booking essential.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, September 13

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Dancing in Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa: 6pm beginners’ Sequence; 6.45pm beginners’ social ballroom and Latin; 7.30pm stay to dance club (join in as you wish).£4 for the evening including tea and coffee. Details: 01526 388675

Saturday, September 14

10am - 10.45am Pre school Ballet and Tap (2yrs-5yrs) at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Lego Club at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - noon.

Sunday, September 15

8am Communion at Woodhall Spa Church.

10.45am Sung Eucharist at Woodhall Spa Church.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Music in the Garden at the Cottage Museum, Woodhall Spa, 2pm - 4pm. CATS - ukulele group from Coningsby and Tattershall. Admission to garden free; refreshments on sale.

4pm Harvest Festival and Agape at Tattershall Church.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, September 16

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

6.30-7.15pm Body conditioning at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, September 17

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

Little Fishes at St Peter’s Church Hall, Woodhall Spa, 9.30am - 11am.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free session.

10am Morning Prayer, coffee and cake at Coningsby Church.

2pm Holy Trinity and St Michael’s School Welcome Service at Coningsby Church.

11am - 11.45am Dance Fit at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: 01790 752975.

Writer’s Circle at Woodhall Spa Library, 2.30pm - 4pm.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07799 891317.

Wednesday, September 18

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am.Details: 01526 351494.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Villages

Wednesday, September 11

Weekly: Hemingby Bowls Club in the village hall, 8pm. £3 per session.

Thursday, September 12

1pm Prayers at Kirkby on Bain Church.

5.30pm Metafit at Belchford Village Hall. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm –8.30pm. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Barkwith and District WI in East Barkwith Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Mike Morgan - Domestic Memorabilia.

Friday, September 13

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

6pm Harvest Festival at Fulletby Church.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. £1 per person, per session. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, September 14

Bikes and Bangers event at Walled Garden, Baumber, 10.30am - 3.30pm.

4pm Pimms and Praise at Kirkby on Bain Church.

Sunday, September 15

9am Service at Kirkby on Bain Church.

9.15am Morning Prayer at Langton Church.

9.30am Service at Brinkhill Church.

10am Harvest Festival at Ashby Puerorum Church.

10am Communion at Bucknall Church.

10am Communion at Donington on Bain Church.

11am Harvest Festival at West Ashby Church.

4pm Evening Prayer at Stixwould Church.

Live music: Ensemble Mirage at Langton by Spilsby Church, 6.30pm. Advance tickets £17 (£19 on door). details: 01790 753649.

Monday, September 16

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

6.30pm Keep Fit Fun in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: 07538 545409.

Motown/Northern Soul evening with BBQ at Garth House, Thimbleby, 7pm.

Tickets £12.50 and £5 from 07803 936874. In aid of St Margaret’s Church Roof Fund.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

7.30pm Metafit in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Tuesday, September 17

2pm Breeze gentle exercise in Roughton Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Young Farmers at Dove Park Bowls Club, Wragby 7.30pm. Details: 07958 005337.

Kirkby on Bain Cameo Club at Roughton Village Hall, 7.30pm. BBMF - Alan Taylor, ‘Lest we forget’. Details: 07709 684535.