Area what’s on: October 16 - October 23, 2019

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

Woodhall Spa, Coningsby and Tattershall

Wednesday, October 16

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Weekly: Sequence Tea Dance in Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm - 4.30pm. Popular dances plus occasional newer ones. £3.

Beginners welcome earlier. Details: 01526 388675 or 07806 955550.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. Details: Jan 01526 860373.

Thursday, October 17

11.15am Dance’ n ‘Tone Fit 50+ (no floor work) at Coningsby Methodist Church, Silver Street. Contact Jan 07833 331149.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, October 18

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Dancing in Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa: 6pm beginners’ Sequence; 6.45pm beginners’ social ballroom and Latin; 7.30pm stay to dance club (join in as you wish).£4 for the evening including tea and coffee. Details: 01526 388675

Saturday, October 19

Half-term book sale at Woodhall Spa Library. Runs to October 28.

10am - 10.45am Pre school Ballet and Tap (2yrs-5yrs) at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Lego Club at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - noon.

Sunday, October 20

10am Service at Tattershall Church.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, October 21

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Halloween half-term fun at Tattershall Castle, 11am - 4pm daily, until October 27.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm. Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

6.30-7.15pm Body conditioning at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, October 22

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

10am Morning Prayer, coffee and cake at Coningsby Church.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

Halloween Craft at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - noon.

11am - 11.45am Dance Fit at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, October 23

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

Villages

Wednesday, October 16

2.15pm Mothers’ Union at Thimbleby Village Hall.

Weekly: Hemingby Bowls Club in the village hall, 8pm. £3 per session.

Thursday, October 17

5.30pm Metafit at Belchford Village Hall. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Friday, October 18

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm, followed by improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. £1 per person, per session. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Sunday, October 20

9.30am Service at Brinkhill Church.

10am Communion at Ashby Puerorum Church.

10am Communion at Donington on Bain Church.

10am Harvest Praise at Edlington Church.

Pumpkin Sunday Funday at Stourton Estate (near Baumber), 10am - 4pm. Full details at www.stourtonestates.co.uk

6pm Service at Kirkby on Bain Church.



Monday, October 21

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790 752975.

6.30pm Keep Fit Fun in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

7.30pm Metafit in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm.



Tuesday, October 22

2pm Breeze gentle exercise in Roughton Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Young Farmers at Dove Park Bowls Club, Wragby 7.30pm. Details: 07958 005337.



Wednesday, October 23

Tetford & District WI open meeting. Speaker: Paul Money - The Universe from Lincolnshire. In Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7pm. Cost £2.50 including refreshments. Details: 01507 534381.