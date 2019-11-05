Area what’s on: November 6 - November 13, 2019

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

Woodhall Spa Coningsby and Tattershall

Wednesday, November 6

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. Details: 01526 351494.

Weekly: Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Weekly: Sequence Tea Dance in Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm - 4.30pm. Popular dances plus occasional newer ones. £3.

Beginners welcome earlier. Details: 01526 388675 or 07806 955550.

Weekly: Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

7pm Communion at Coningsby Church.

Spa Singers present: ‘We Will Remember’, a concert to mark 75 years since the Normandy landings, in St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa, 7.30pm. Admission free.

Thursday, November 7

11.15am Dance ‘n’ Tone Fit 50+ (no floor work) at Coningsby Methodist Church, Silver Street. Contact Jan 07833 331149.

1pm Prayers at Coningsby Church.

Sewing machine session at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 3pm, 3pm- 4pm or 4pm-5pm. Must be booked.

Coding Club at Woodhall Spa Library, ages 7 - 11. 3.30pm - 5.30pm. Booking essential.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, November 8

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Coffee morning at The Inn, Woodhall Spa, 10.30am - noon. Admission £2, including coffee. Organised by The Woodhall Spa Group of St Barnabas Supporters.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

2.30pm St Hugh’s School Remembrance Service at Woodhall Spa Church. All welcome.

Dancing in Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa: 6pm beginners’ Sequence; 6.45pm beginners’ social ballroom and Latin; 7.30pm stay to dance club (join in as you wish).£4 for the evening including tea and coffee. Details: 01526 388675

Saturday, November 9

Coningsby & Tattershall WI Craft Fair at Tattershall Village Hall, 10am - 2pm. Free admission

10am - 10.45am Pre-school Ballet and Tap (2yrs-5yrs) at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Lego Club at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - noon.

Antiques & Collectables Fair at St Peter’s Hall (opposite The Golf Hotel), The Broadway, Woodhall Spa, 10am - 4pm. Refreshments available. Entrance £1, under 16s free. Details C-Live (supporting Help for Heroes) 01526 352751

Sunday, November 10

8am Service at Tattershall Church.

9.45am Remembrance Service at Woodhall Spa Church, followed by procession to Royal Square.

10.30am Service at Coningsby Church.

11am Act of Remembrance at Tattershall and Tattershall Thorpe Memorials.

2pm Act of Remembrance at Coningsby Cemetery War Graves.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors 7pm, classes 7.30 and 8.30pm.

Monday, November 11

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

10.30am Remembrance Service at Russell Green, Woodhall Spa.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

6.30-7.15pm Body conditioning at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, November 12

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

9.30am Little Fishes at St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

10am Communion at Woodhall Spa Church, with Mothers’ Union and refreshments.

11am - 11.45am Dance Fit at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Details; 07799 891317.

Wednesday, November 13

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. Details: 01526 351494.

Parkinson’s drop in cafe at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 01526 353606.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

Villages

Wednesday, November 6

6pm Remembrance Service at Bucknall Church.

Weekly: Hemingby Bowls Club in the village hall, 8pm. £3 per session.

Thursday, November 7

5.30pm Metafit at Belchford Village Hall. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Friday, November 8

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. £1 per person, per session. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Sunday, November 10

9am Service at Roughton Church.

10am Remembrance Service at Hemingby Church.

10.30am Remembrance Service at Stixwould Church.

3pm Remembrance Service in Thimbleby Church.

3pm Remembrance Service at Belchford Church.

Monday, November 11

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

6.30pm Keep Fit Fun in Baumber Village Hall. Details: Gill 07538 545409

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

7.30pm Metafit in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Tuesday, November 12

2pm Breeze gentle exercise in Roughton Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Young Farmers at Dove Park Bowls Club, Wragby 7.30pm. Details: 07958 005337.